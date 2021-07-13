July is Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, so the Las Cruces Police Department encourages owners to take the necessary steps to help prevent auto thefts.

During the first four-plus months of 2021, through May 15, Las Cruces police recorded 186 thefts of motor vehicles. That is a 104 percent increase from the 91 vehicle thefts recorded during the same period in 2020.

Nationally, more vehicles are stolen during summer months than during any other season. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages owners of motor vehicles follow these tips: