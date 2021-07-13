Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

July is Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 14 days ago
July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, so the Las Cruces Police Department encourages owners to take the necessary steps to help prevent auto thefts.

During the first four-plus months of 2021, through May 15, Las Cruces police recorded 186 thefts of motor vehicles. That is a 104 percent increase from the 91 vehicle thefts recorded during the same period in 2020.

Nationally, more vehicles are stolen during summer months than during any other season. The Las Cruces Police Department encourages owners of motor vehicles follow these tips:

  • Do not leave vehicles running and unattended.
  • Do not leave vehicles running, unattended and with children inside.
  • Do not leave keys inside the vehicle.
  • Invest in and use an audible alarm system with an automatic kill switch that prevents vehicle from being started.
  • Ensure that all windows to vehicle are etched with the Vehicle Identification Number.
  • Close and lock windows and doors when leaving vehicles unattended.
  • If possible, park vehicle in a garage or within a gated area.
  • Do not leave keys to home, business or other properties inside your vehicle.
  • Do not leave garage door remote openers in vehicle.
  • Do not leave garage doors open or partially open. Entry can be gained by leaving a garage door partially open by as little as 10 inches.
  • Do not leave the vehicle’s title, or personal or financial documents in vehicle.
  • Do not leave firearms inside vehicles.
  • Immediately report suspicious persons or activity in your neighborhood.
  • Immediately report a stolen vehicle by calling police at (575) 526-0795 or call 911 if it’s an emergency. Be prepared to provide the make, model and color of vehicle along with the VIN and current license plate number.

