New Mexico State Officials to Provide COVID-19 Update

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Tracie C. Collins, M.D. and Human Services Department Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D. will provide a COVID-19 webinar update. The secretaries will take questions from the media Wednesday, July 14th, at 1 p.m.

WHAT: COVID-19 and vaccine update with Q & A

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. MST

WHERE: Please note – the news conference will now be streamed live on the:

New Mexico Department of Health Facebook page.

The news conference will also be streamed with Spanish language interpreter on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page.