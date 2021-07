The City of Las Cruces Wastewater Line Maintenance will be repairing a broken 4" sewer line on the 1300 block of El Paseo Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.

The repair will call for the closure of the two east bound lanes on Idaho Avenue from El Paseo Road to Durazno Street.

This repair work is being done in City Council District #3.