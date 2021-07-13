Cancel
Knox County, TN

KCHD’s Service Spotlight: Keeping Babies Safe

knoxvilledailysun.com
 14 days ago

This week’s spotlight highlights KCHD’s Strong Baby. KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) Strong Baby and Safe Sleep projects promote healthier families and infants by providing education and resources to parents. Both projects are an outcome of the Fetal Infant Mortality Review (FIMR) Program. Through its review of fetal and infant deaths ranging from premature births to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), FIMR works at the community level to formulate programs and influence policy that will lead to improving birth outcomes and decrease preventable infant deaths.

