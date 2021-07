LAS VEGAS -- Miesha Tate is back -- and she just might actually be better than ever. Competing for the first time since 2016, Tate (19-7) dominated Marion Reneau in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The former champion, and mother of two, finished Reneau (9-8-1) via TKO at 1:53 of the third round. It marks her first victory since she won the 135-pound title in March 2016.