Dallas Wings fall to the Las Vegas Aces 95-79 before the All-Star break

By Adrian Rodriguez, The Shorthorn managing editor
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 15 days ago
The Dallas Wings (9-12) saw their losing streak come to three games after suffering a 95-79 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at College Park Center. Dallas held a five point lead at the end of the first period, but it didn’t last as the Aces took a 48-42 lead at halftime and outscored the Wings for the rest of the game.

