In some very particular timing, EA revealed the official trailer for FIFA 22 only a few hours before the Euro final was due to start. Most of the trailer is of real world footage, focusing on what EA is calling HyperMotion technology—a combination of machine learning and motion capture taken from high-intensity play. While this technological boost the trailer focuses on looks to be for consoles only, I imagine we'll find out more about the game during EA Play later this month.