Khruangbin added a batch of 13 concerts to their upcoming fall tour. The jaunt includes new dates in September, November and December. The trio will follow previously announced multi-night runs in their hometown of Austin and at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado with a show at the Belly Up in Aspen on September 22. Khruangbin also expanded a trip to California that already featured three nights at the Greek in Los Angeles by performing in Santa Barbara on November 6 and in San Diego on November 7.