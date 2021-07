We just celebrated French Fry day which in my opinion should be every day, or at least once a week. But now the news is out that a French Fry Bar has opened in Raleigh. This sounds to die for. It’s called Buena Papa Fry Bar. They just opened in the Morgan Street Food Hall, which is very similar to Optimist Hall here in Charlotte. Their website describes hand-cut, made-to-order fries with premium toppings. Yes please! Browsing through their Instagram page it looks like the toppings include everything from meatballs to guac, to classic cheese and bacon, carne asada, pulled pork, and more!