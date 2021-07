The issue is unusual but could become more common as more companies eschew the traditional IPO path to public markets and instead merge with SPACs. The hiccup occurred on Thursday, when shareholders voted to approve all but one of the proposals as part of the merger — proposal two, which would revise the company’s charter so that Lucid could receive key financing. That proposal requires a higher number of votes than the others — and it must be approved for the merger to take place — so a lack of votes ended up halting the entire process.