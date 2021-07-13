Joseph T. Taranto, Jr., 71
Joe was born in Ellwood City to the late Joseph T. and Maggie (Condell) Taranto, Sr. on February 3, 1950. He had graduated from Lawrence County Vo-Tech with the class of 1969 where he had studied welding. For over 20 years he worked as a supervisor for the former Leeds & Northrup in Ellwood City, and later retired from Penn State Special Metals LLC where he was a mill worker. He is a long time member of the Sons of Italy #608. Joe loved working on cars, especially restoring his 1965 Corvette and attending car cruises. He also enjoyed gardening and cutting wood in his backyard.ellwoodcity.org
Comments / 0