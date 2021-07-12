On The East End, Farm Shares Go Personal

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. It’s been a year of reckoning in terms of racial equality in the United States of America. The senseless murder of George Floyd rightfully stoked outrage around the world, bringing issues of racial inequality and institutional racism to the focal point of our national discussion. Over a year later, the discussion continues, and unfortunately, like so many of the discussions around the critical challenges facing our country, much of what we say and believe about racism is reductive, over simplified and frankly, insufficient. We exchange platitudes within our echo chambers to either dismiss the problem or make ourselves feel that we are addressing it. To make real progress is to do more.