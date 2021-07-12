Cancel
On The East End, Farm Shares Go Personal

Cover picture for the articleAn innovator in agriculture, the East End is home to the slow food movement’s latest trend: highly personalized farm shares. Across the United States, farm shares or community-supported agriculture or CSA programs are booming thanks to the pandemic. CSAs forge a relationship between the American consumer and the farmer, with customers generally paying a lump sum for produce in the spring and then receiving their weekly farm share as the season progresses. Customers share in the farm’s risk, as they receive the weekly bounty based on what’s growing, not necessarily what they want to eat. Some summers that could mean buckets of cherry tomatoes, while others you could get loads of lettuce.

