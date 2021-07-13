Gaillard Center Announces The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Everything old is new again. Tchaikovsky’s 129-year-old ballet is reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, arriving at the Charleston Gaillard Center on December 7, 2021. The production features hip hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979. 42 years and a heart transplant later, this hip hop founding father is still performing as MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Preview the action via the video below.