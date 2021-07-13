Cancel
Robeson County, NC

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County rises for 2nd week

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 13 days ago
LUMBERTON — The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County has increased for the second straight week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 126 new cases since Wednesday in its latest advisory, released Monday. That comes to 25.2 cases per day. In the previous five-day period, from July 3 to July 7, the department reported 78 new cases, or 15.6 per day.

This brings to 17,621 the number of cases reported in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

There were no new virus-related deaths reported, keeping the county’s pandemic death toll at 248.

The Health Department report now will be provided once a week on Monday. The reports were released daily during the early months of the pandemic and three times a week since fall 2020.

“This is the largest one-week number of positive tests since the end of February,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “Due to the worsening conditions, Robeson has moved to the dark yellow on the (state’s) County Alert System, which indicates widespread infection.”

As the fall school semester prepares to start soon, the much-discussed topic of masks in school may be a moot point for Robeson County because of a low vaccination rate among the county’s youth, Smith said.

“CDC has indicated that vaccinated children and teachers would not have to mask while in school,” Smith said. “This will have no impact in Robeson County as only 9% of the children 12-17 are vaccinated and teachers are not a highly vaccinated population. It would not be beneficial for a couple of kids per class to be unmasked.”

As of Tuesday, 36,610 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 33,300 second doses have been administered in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

In other local virus-related news, UNC Health Southeastern announced Tuesday that they have begun offering first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to hospitalized and emergency-department patients when they are released.

Patients are asked during discharge planning if they would like to receive the vaccine, according to the health care system. If a patient chooses to receive the vaccine before being discharged, arrangements will be made to schedule their second-dose vaccine in an outpatient setting, either at a UNC Health Southeastern clinic or at a location of the patient’s choosing.

“This is just one more way we are trying to ensure that our patients have an opportunity to conveniently get vaccinated against COVID-19 while they are here,” said Renae Taylor, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief nurse executive. “Through the efforts of our nursing, information technology, and pharmacy teams, we have put processes in place to offer our patients this potentially life-saving measure as we continue the fight against this virus that is still prevalent in our region.”

COVID-19 vaccinations also are available for individuals ages 12 and older during appointments at most UNC Health Southeastern primary care clinics and at some walk-in clinics. To learn more, call 910-671-5395.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 2,403 new cases in the state for the four-day period of Saturday to Tuesday, averaging 600.8 cases per day. This compares to the 3,076 cases reported from July 3 to Friday, or 439.4 cases per day. There have been 1,019,838 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

There were 20 new virus-related deaths reported between Saturday and Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 13,503.

There were 469 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday, up from 418 on Friday.

The NCDHHS announced in a Tuesday press release that it has expanded its vaccination data to include vaccines given by federal providers, which includes the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service. The new data provides a more accurate representation of how many North Carolinians have been vaccinated. This federal data is now included in the statewide percent of population by age group that has received at least one dose and those who are fully vaccinated.

That data now shows that there have been 4,698,539 first doses and 4,397,795 second doses administered in the state; 48% of the population has received one dose and 45% have received both.

Additionally, the federal government has updated its COVID-19 vaccine allocation process, according to NCDHHS. States are no longer allocated inventory from the federal government, instead states will make demand-based orders for inventory based on need.

For more information and to view the NCDHHS vaccine data dashboard, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations.

