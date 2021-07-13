Next Year's Freshman: How Corequisites Might Help Address COVID-19 Learning Loss

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The staff and board of University Prep Charter Schools stepped up this spring, recognizing an urgent need to develop an ambitious vision and catch-up plan that would support all children in getting back on track following more than a year of disruptions and struggles. Our objective: To ensure that, despite the significant challenges brought on by the pandemic, all our scholars will remain on track with grade-level performance, while receiving any and all supports they may need (academically, socially, emotionally and beyond).