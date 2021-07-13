Allen Robinson remains stuck with franchise tag as deadline for extension approaches. How will Bears receiver respond this season?

Breaking Chicago Bears news is Allen Robinson not signing a long-term contract extension with the team. Today, July 15th, was the deadline for players on the franchise tag to sign new deals, but the Bears and Robinson did not come to an agreement. Robinson will make $17.88 million during the 2021 NFL Season. Will the Bears be able to sign A-Rob next offseason? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham has today’s NFL news of Robinson not signing a new contract. Allen Robinson contract rumors have been swirling for months and now it’s official that he will play on the franchise tag for the Chicago Bears in 2021.