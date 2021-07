It is time, once again, to talk about Ben Simmons. Last week, Shams Charania reported that the Sixers have “opened up trade conversations surrounding Simmons'' and that they “want an All-Star caliber player in return.” Of course they have and of course they do. Simmons is a brilliant player, but after Simmons and the rest of the 76ers collapsed like a neutron star under the weight of their own down-badness, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in Philadelphia where Simmons ever becomes up-good.