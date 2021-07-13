Texas Rangers draft 13 pitchers and take flyer on Clemson-bound dual-sport Will Taylor
The Texas Rangers selected seven more pitchers in the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Among the 10 prospects taken by the Rangers in Day 3, was outfielder Will Taylor, who has signed to play baseball and football at Clemson. Taylor, who will play receiver for the Tigers football team, made it official days ago that he planned to stay true to Clemson. He was a potential high draft pick if he had not made his intentions to go to college known.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0