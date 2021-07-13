Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Texas Rangers draft 13 pitchers and take flyer on Clemson-bound dual-sport Will Taylor

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers selected seven more pitchers in the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Among the 10 prospects taken by the Rangers in Day 3, was outfielder Will Taylor, who has signed to play baseball and football at Clemson. Taylor, who will play receiver for the Tigers football team, made it official days ago that he planned to stay true to Clemson. He was a potential high draft pick if he had not made his intentions to go to college known.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Texas Rangers#The Mlb Draft#Tigers#State#Yankees#2021#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballchatsports.com

Rangers take a chance on Taylor

The Texas Rangers took a chance on Clemson signee Will Taylor late in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. They selected him with the 554th pick in the 19th round of the draft. The Clemson Insider learned earlier this week that Taylor will be playing for the Tigers this upcoming season. He signed as a scholarship football player after a stellar high school career at Dutch Fork (S.C.).
Clemson, SCshakinthesouthland.com

Two Clemson Quarterbacks Drafted to MLB

While Monte Lee was certainly watching the MLB draft and seeing how draft picks may effect next year’s depth, Dabo Swinney and the football staff also had reason to watch. Tiger freshman QB Bubba Chandler and freshman athlete Will Taylor, who is expected to take reps as a back up QB this season, both had projections of going in the first round. It appears the duo’s football prospects made MLB teams a bit wary of using a first round draft pick on them, as there was a lot of question regarding what each player would choose.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Will Taylor Remaining at Clemson Beneficial to Both Football and Baseball

At the end of the day, keeping one out of two isn't bad. Clemson headed into the weekend facing the possibility of losing both 2021 quarterback signee's to the MLB Draft. While the Tigers did in fact lose Bubba Chandler after he was selected by the Pirates with the first pick of the third round, Taylor's name never was called on day two. He was eventually picked in the 19th round by the Rangers, but will remain in school.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Two Illini pitchers drafted

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois pitchers Andrew Hoffmann and Nathan Lavender were both selected early Tuesday afternoon in the 2021 MLB draft. Hoffmann was drafted in the 12th round by the Atlanta Braves, while Lavender immediately became an NL East rival as a 14th round pick by the New York Mets. Hoffmann...
MLBthespun.com

Max Scherzer Scratched From Start Amid Trade Rumors

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has been scratched from his start tonight against the Baltimore Orioles. Though the team is ruling Scherzer out because of right triceps discomfort, there might be more going on here than meets the eye. This weekend, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that a blockbuster trade...
MLBYardbarker

Orioles complete draft by taking 8 pitchers on Day 3

After taking just one pitcher in their first 11 draft picks, the Orioles’ third and final draft day saw them take almost nothing but pitchers. Eight off their 10 selections on Tuesday were right-handed college pitchers. “We’re just looking for guys who throw strikes, a lot of strikes, get more...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox take 12 pitchers in 20-round draft

After taking high school shortstop Colson Montgomery with the 22nd overall pick and prep third baseman Wes Kath in the second round of the Major League Draft, the Sox went on a big run of pitchers, selecting 10 in a row through the 12th round. The three-day, 20-round draft concluded...
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Former Larks pitcher drafted by Baltimore

Former Hays Larks pitcher Carlos Tavera was selected in the fifth round of Monday's Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The University of Texas at Arlington senior was the 137th overall pick. Tavera pitched for the Larks in 2018 and finished with a 4-0 record and 5.79 ERA. He was...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers 11th-20th round draft picks

Texas Rangers, Major League Baseball, Texas, Florida, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Escambia High School. 2021 MLB Draft: Here are the Texas Rangers draft picks for the 11th through 20th rounds in the draft:. 11th round — JoJo Blackmon, Florida HS outfielder. JoJo Blackmon is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy