Saturday’s MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was suspended after gunshots were heard while the contest was ongoing. The incident occurred with the Padres batting at the top of the sixth inning. The sound of the gunshots echoed shortly after the final out, which sent both players and fans alike into a frenzy. The Nationals released a statement on the matter while also urging fans to exit the stadium. The initial instruction prior was to stay safely inside the arena.