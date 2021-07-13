Cancel
Bill Cowher hopes to call one last blitz on Steelers-packed Hall of Fame weekend

 14 days ago

PITTSBURGH — For the Steelers, the first full weekend in August will be a lot of pomp and circumstance mixed with a little bit of in-stadium preparation. As fans in Canton fete the likes of Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell and the late Bill Nunn, those inductions will be sandwiched around a real football exhibition — sort of — when the Steelers face the Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason.

Spending your entire career or most of your career with one franchise ties you permanently to that team, that city, and your fellow players who spent most of their careers with you. A team lauded for its consistency, the Pittsburgh Steelers and many of their star players are examples of that, and so is the Hall of Fame class about to receive induction to Canton.

