Dr. William Potter, CNS Founder and Champion of Nonproliferation Education, Receives Award from Carnegie Endowment

Karen Akerlof, Assistant Professor, Environmental Science and Policy, received funding from the National Science Foundation for a project in which she will develop a framework for addressing equity concerns in the co-production of knowledge with University of Alaska Fairbanks co-PI Kristin Timm. Employing Q methodology techniques, the study will identify common discourses among U.S. regional climate science center scientists, stakeholders, and partners in governance, such as tribal nations. These data--collected through interviews and a survey--will serve as an initial draft of the framework to be vetted at a workshop held with co-production scholars, representatives of historically underserved communities, federal agency program managers, and the interviewed co-production scientist and stakeholder groups.