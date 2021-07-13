Cancel
Middlebury, VT

Dr. William Potter, CNS Founder and Champion of Nonproliferation Education, Receives Award from Carnegie Endowment

By Jason Warburg
middlebury.edu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting his innovative and inspirational work in the field of nonproliferation education, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace recently named Dr. William Potter, founder and director of the Middlebury Institute’s James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), as the recipient of its Thérèse Delpech Memorial Award. The semiannual award is...

Middlebury, VT
Education
City
Middlebury, VT
Local
Vermont Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Potter
#Nuclear Terrorism#Nonproliferation
