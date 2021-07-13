St. Vincent Announces ‘Down And Out Downtown’ — A Special Live Streamed Concert Presented By Moment House
St. Vincent has officially announced Down And Out Downtown, the GRAMMY-award winning artist’s full length live streamed concert debut. Airing exclusively via the premium digital live platform Moment House on Wednesday, August 4th and Thursday, August 5th (depending on territory), Down And Out Downtown will showcase the live premieres of several new tracks from St. Vincent’s acclaimed new album Daddy’s Home in addition to new arrangements of hits and deep cuts from her illustrious catalogue—all performed alongside her top shelf Down And Out Downtown Band comprised of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.www.iconvsicon.com
Comments / 0