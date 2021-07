MILWAUKEE, WI (Wisconsin Sports Network)- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-100 victory in Game 3 of the N-B-A Finals Sunday night. The Suns hold a two games to one edge in the series. It was the second straight 40-point game for the Bucks star after missing time with a hyper-extended knee. Jrue Holiday connected on five 3-pointers and, when Phoenix cut the lead to 74-70, a pair of bombs from Holiday started a 24-6 run that put the game out of reach. Chris Paul had 19 points and nine assists, but the Bucks held Devin Booker to 10 points on three-of-14 shooting. Milwaukee will try to even the series Wednesday night at home.