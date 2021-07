Businesses have witnessed catastrophic cyberattacks since 2020. As companies had to shift many of their functions online due to the pandemic, hackers found a way to launch their attacks. According to statistics, cyber-attacks have resulted in many losses around the globe. As of 2020, the average cost of a data breach was $3.86 million. To protect your business from data breaches, you must take several security measures. One of the methods you can apply for data management security is the introduction of a CRM system.