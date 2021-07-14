The Weeknd, RuPaul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More React to 2021 Emmy Nominations

The Crown, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and the other nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced. The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards “often referred to simply as the Emmy, is a television production award, similar in nature to the Peabody Awards but more focused on entertainment, and is considered the television equivalent to the Academy Awards (for film), Grammy Awards (for music) and Tony Awards (for stage).”