The Weeknd, RuPaul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More React to 2021 Emmy Nominations
When the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday (July 13), there were some familiar names from the music world sprinkled among the TV honorees. The Disney+ version of Hamilton scored acting nominations for the Broadway musical's creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo. "Grateful to make things for you," Miranda tweeted in celebration of the show's nominations, while Goldsberry added: "HALLELUJAH, y’all! I just can’t stop thanking GOD!"www.billboard.com
