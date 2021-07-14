Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Weeknd, RuPaul, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More React to 2021 Emmy Nominations

By Katie Atkinson
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday (July 13), there were some familiar names from the music world sprinkled among the TV honorees. The Disney+ version of Hamilton scored acting nominations for the Broadway musical's creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo. "Grateful to make things for you," Miranda tweeted in celebration of the show's nominations, while Goldsberry added: "HALLELUJAH, y’all! I just can’t stop thanking GOD!"

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Person
Rupaul
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Disney#Drag Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Emma Corrin, Billy Porter, Daveed Diggs and more celebrate Emmy nominations

——— Billy Porter, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, “Pose”. “I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!”
NFLPosted by
Action News Jax

Diversity, firsts and more facts from the Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Assorted facts and figures drawn from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She’s up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown.” Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Wait, ‘Hamilton’ is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
TV & Videosfilm-book.com

Emmy Awards 2021 Nominations: THE CROWN, THE MANDALORIAN, WANDAVISION, & More

The Crown, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and the other nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced. The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards “often referred to simply as the Emmy, is a television production award, similar in nature to the Peabody Awards but more focused on entertainment, and is considered the television equivalent to the Academy Awards (for film), Grammy Awards (for music) and Tony Awards (for stage).”
New York City, NYnewyorktennismagazine.com

USTA Announces Lin-Manuel Miranda to Voice U.S. Open Marketing Campaign

The United States Tennis Association today announced that award-winning songwriter, actor, director and life-long New Yorker Lin-Manuel Miranda has lent his highly-recognizable voice to the 2021 US Open marketing campaign. Titled “The Greatest Return,” the multi-dimensional marketing campaign captures the anticipation and excitement of the return to full capacity of America’s Grand Slam.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Voice

Lin Manuel Miranda Spotted In Hudson Valley

The mastermind and creator of the highly-acclaimed musical "Hamilton," and newly released "In the Heights," was spotted at a Hudson Valley market and restaurant to the delight of many. Lin Manuel Miranda recently visited the Dutchess County Salt Point Market & Cafe in Salt Point for a bite to eat.
CelebritiesPeople

Jennifer Lopez Dodges Ben Affleck Question While Promoting Song with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jennifer Lopez is proving she's a pro at avoiding questions about her love life. The actress and singer, 51, appeared virtually on the Today Show alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda to discuss the re-release of their charity single "Love Make the World" to benefit the onePulse Foundation. The track was first released in 2016 in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Belts A New Song In Clip From Netflix Animated Movie Vivo

With Lin-Manuel Miranda’s two Broadway musicals -- Hamilton and In The Heights -- widely available to audiences, it's time for the playwright to bring brand-new music into our ears, and that time is coming quickly. The talent will star in a Sony Pictures Animated project called Vivo, which drops on Netflix this August, and the first look is absolutely adorable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy