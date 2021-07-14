Cancel
Why Picking a New Britney Spears Conservatorship Lawyer Isn't So Simple

By Ashley Cullins
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of remaining largely stagnant, the circumstances surrounding Britney Spears’ longstanding conservatorship could rapidly change — and soon. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny is expected to hear arguments on a packed slate of issues, including whether those in Spears’ orbit (like conservator of the person Jodi Montgomery) should receive 24-7 personal security at the artist’s expense because of death threats, and what the process should be for allowing Spears to choose her own lawyer. It’s the latter that has sparked national conversations about the right to counsel and caught the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union.

