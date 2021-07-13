Cancel
Guggenheim Reiterates Best Idea on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel reiterated its Best Idea designation on Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC). The firm also reiterated a Buy rating and $65.00 price target. Heinbockel commented, "With...

www.streetinsider.com

