Guggenheim Reiterates Best Idea on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWO. CSFB boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.05.
Comments / 0