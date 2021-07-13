Guggenheim Reiterates Best Idea on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.38.