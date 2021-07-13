‘Inflammation clock’ can reveal body’s biological age

"It's not how old you are. It's how you are old." - Jules Renard. Even as life expectancy continues to rise worldwide (especially in developed nations), we are still preoccupied with living even longer. Which is why the anti-aging market is already expected to reach nearly $300 billion by 2024. But aging is a far more complex process than most people appreciate, especially since we begin aging before we are even born. Not only does growing older involve gaining a few more wrinkles or graying hair, but aging in humans affects us at all levels, from biological changes to changes in our mental outlook, our hopes, our expectations, and how we interact with the people around us.