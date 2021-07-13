‘Inflammation clock’ can reveal body’s biological age
Using machine learning, researchers created a tool that might help doctors improve people’s healthy lifespan. You have full access to this article via your institution. A new type of age ‘clock’ can assess chronic inflammation to predict whether someone is at risk of developing age-related disorders such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease. The clock measures ‘biological age’, which takes health into consideration and can be higher or lower than a person’s chronological age.www.nature.com
