‘Inflammation clock’ can reveal body’s biological age

By Max Kozlov, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing machine learning, researchers created a tool that might help doctors improve people’s healthy lifespan. You have full access to this article via your institution. A new type of age ‘clock’ can assess chronic inflammation to predict whether someone is at risk of developing age-related disorders such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease. The clock measures ‘biological age’, which takes health into consideration and can be higher or lower than a person’s chronological age.

