Court of Appeals weighs in on Indiana ending federal unemployment benefits
The Indiana Court of Appeals says the state needs to resume paying extra unemployment benefits authorized by Congress. Indiana is one of 26 states to announce it’ll stop the federally funded extra unemployment benefits. But a Marion County judge ordered the state last month to resume paying those benefits. Instead, the state appealed the ruling. A 2-1 Court of Appeals agreed Indiana has to continue the payments while the case is pending.www.wbat.com
Comments / 0