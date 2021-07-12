Cancel
Public Safety

5 Critical Steps to Defeating Ransomware in 2021

CSO
 16 days ago

We have all seen the worsening headlines about ransomware attacks. Statistics include: attacks occur every 9 seconds, the cost of falling victim exceeds $230K, and more than half of the known attacks target midsize and small hospitals, government services, schools, food production, law firms, and manufacturing companies. Ransomware has also become smarter. The good news is that we have learned that indicators of compromise (IOCs) related to attacks can be discovered well ahead of the encryption stage. Even if you are a small team, taking the five defensive actions described below will significantly lower your risk of being attacked and reduce the cost of any potential losses if an attack does occur.

www.csoonline.com

Public SafetyCSO

Business email compromise (BEC) attacks take phishing to the next level

Business email compromise (BEC) defines targeted, email-based cyberattacks that seek to trick victims into exposing company information/systems access, handing over money or to perform other acts that negatively impact the business. Better researched and crafted compared to standard, random phishing emails, BEC attacks often have specific targets, personalized, grammatically correct wording, and seemingly genuine but often time-critical instructions that enhance believability for recipients.
Law EnforcementCSO

INTERPOL: International police coordination required to combat global cyberthreats

Senior police officials from 167 countries have endorsed proposals set out by The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to enhance international police cooperation to combat transnational cyber-related crime and corruption. The measures seek to boost the role of National Central Bureaus (NCBs) as a gateway between INTERPOL and frontline police, including increasing operational and investigative support and extending INTERPOL’s I-24/7 secure communications network to national police and border control agencies.

