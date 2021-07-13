Diego to Ben & Jerry: "Hold my cone." DIEGO DIAZ INFANTE HAS COME A long way since he first tried cookie dough ice cream at his aunt’s house in Michi- gan as a boy. Today he’s a gourmet ice cream expert who reviews ice cream on his Instagram account (@ice_cream_fiesta), creates small batches of crazy-good flavor combos that are in such demand he has to sell them in lotteries, and works as lead ice cream maker at Lolly’s Creamery, a boutique ice cream shop in Virginia Beach.