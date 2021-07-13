Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Ice Cream Maker

By Peggy Sijswerda
virginialiving.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego to Ben & Jerry: "Hold my cone." DIEGO DIAZ INFANTE HAS COME A long way since he first tried cookie dough ice cream at his aunt’s house in Michi- gan as a boy. Today he’s a gourmet ice cream expert who reviews ice cream on his Instagram account (@ice_cream_fiesta), creates small batches of crazy-good flavor combos that are in such demand he has to sell them in lotteries, and works as lead ice cream maker at Lolly’s Creamery, a boutique ice cream shop in Virginia Beach.

www.virginialiving.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Virginia Beach, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Maker#Cream Cheese#Ice Cream Cone#Food Drink#Diego To Ben Jerry#Lolly S Creamery#Newport News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy