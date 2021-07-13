Cancel
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking investigation

westseattleblog.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you wondered what the big police response at 10th/Henderson [map] in Highland Park at noontime was all about – it was related to a reported armed carjacking. After that happened near 2nd SW and SW Michigan (by the 1st Avenue South Bridge), police tracked the car (in our photo above) up the Highland Park Way hill and southward to 10th/Henderson, where everybody bailed out of it. At least one person – possibly the armed woman who was believed to be at the wheel – was reported to have fled in a second vehicle; two others were on foot after abandoning the car, and police arrested one suspected accomplice found nearby.

