Tours of landmarks, farmers markets among upcoming events

Here is a list of upcoming historical events in and around Madison County:. 1 p.m. — The Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will hosting a tour. The tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677.