Richardson, TX

West Coast University’s campus in Richardson set to open in August

By Teri Webster
DFW Community News
 11 days ago
West Coast University, a California-based vocational college, plans to open its Richardson campus on Aug. 23. Through the project, West Coast University plans to move its campus of about 60,000 square feet near Dallas’ Love Field airport to a three-story site at 2323 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The long-vacant Richardson office building had been owned by real estate developer KDC since 2011.

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

What Every Frisco Newcomer Should Know- Around the City

Drive on any of Frisco’s bustling major thoroughfares and it will likely come as no surprise to learn that the city’s population increased by nearly 92 percent between 2010 and 2020. What was once a small farming town decades ago is now officially the 14th-largest city in Texas, boasting more than 224,000 residents.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

School zone established for Emerson High in Frisco ISD; 61% of residents in 3 Plano ZIP codes fully vaccinated, and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The city of McKinney established school zones for Emerson High School in a July 20 City Council meeting. Emerson, Frisco ISD’s 11th high school, will open this year at 6300 Collin McKinney Parkway in west McKinney.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

COVID risk on the rise as hospitalizations continue to increase in Texas

TEXAS — Hospital staff across the state are preparing for the potential of another crisis as COVID patients start to fill up ICUs again. City leaders in Austin Friday announced a move to Stage 4 of risk-based COVID-19 recommendations, reporting a more than 200% increase in COVID hospitalizations since July 4. While frontline medical workers are at the forefront of this conversation, family physicians and even businesses are also dealing with their own set of issues.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Four Months Ago They Were Celebrating. Now Texas Doctors Are Once Again Preparing for the Worst.

Once a week, Joseph Chang, the chief medical officer of Dallas’s Parkland Hospital, traverses the entire sprawling medical campus on foot. The stroll breaks up his busy routine and gives him a chance to bump into doctors, nurses, and technicians, and to strike up candid conversations that he wouldn’t otherwise have time for. Typically, these interactions are pleasant, but in the last few weeks Chang has been unable to ignore the looks of frustration, and shock, etched across his staffers’ faces.
Ellis County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Ellis County Cities Feel North Texas Boom

North Texas has mostly grown to the north of Dallas and Fort Worth for years. But Ellis County to the south is feeling the boom with tremendous growth in Waxahachie and Midlothian, as those cities work to preserve their small-town charm. The Waxahachie downtown square features the historic Ellis County...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Urban Luxury Loft Living in Uptown

Urban luxury loft living in Dallas has grown beyond any of my wildest expectations. There is now something to fit the needs of every buyer and renter. One of my favorite locations is 2011 Cedar Springs for several reasons. I have featured this building before and have a good friend...

