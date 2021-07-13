Malaria vaccine wows and seeds COVID-19 vaccine effort

A new study unpacks the complexities of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and acceptance across low-, middle- and high-income countries. As of 29 June 2021, there had been more than 181 million reported infections with SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 4 million reported deaths from COVID-191. In May 2020, the 73rd World Health Assembly issued a resolution recognizing the role of extensive immunization as a global public-health goal for preventing, containing and stopping transmission of SARS-CoV-22. Globally, there are now more than 125 vaccine candidates, 365 vaccine trials ongoing, and 18 vaccines against COVID-19 approved by at least one country3. Published research carried out largely in high-income countries cites concerns about the safety of vaccines against COVID-19, including the rapid pace of vaccine development, as one of the primary reasons for hesitancy4, but data from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have been limited. In this issue of Nature Medicine, Solis Arce et al. present data that begin to address this research gap5.