Malaria vaccine wows and seeds COVID-19 vaccine effort
A malaria vaccine not only has achieved record-setting protection in a large trial, but also spurred the UK’s COVID-19 vaccine effort. A large phase-3 trial, launched last month, will test a malaria vaccine that is the best hope yet of generating immunity to a disease that kills over 400,000 people a year and hits young children the hardest. At the helm of the effort are some of the University of Oxford developers behind one of the world’s most widely used COVID-19 vaccines: Vaxzevria/Covishield.www.nature.com
