Malaria vaccine wows and seeds COVID-19 vaccine effort

By Heidi Ledford
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA malaria vaccine not only has achieved record-setting protection in a large trial, but also spurred the UK’s COVID-19 vaccine effort. A large phase-3 trial, launched last month, will test a malaria vaccine that is the best hope yet of generating immunity to a disease that kills over 400,000 people a year and hits young children the hardest. At the helm of the effort are some of the University of Oxford developers behind one of the world’s most widely used COVID-19 vaccines: Vaxzevria/Covishield.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Malaria Vaccine#Africa#Vaxzevria Covishield#R21#Rts#Glaxosmithkline#Sporozoite#Jenner Institute#Novavax#Matrix M#The University Of Ghana#Chad63
