AtlantiCare plans $75M Mainland Campus expansion

By NJBiz
healthleadersmedia.com
 14 days ago

AtlantiCare is planning a multi-year $75 million expansion of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus in Pomona. The project, announced July 13, will include the addition of two floors and approximately 35,000 square feet to the existing Meadow Pavilion of the campus. An additional 23,000 square feet of the Meadow Pavilion and additional areas of the hospital will be renovated. The project will add 50 private medical/surgical rooms to the facility, 12 of which will have bedside dialysis capability, and a new intensive care unit with 14 private rooms will be added.

www.healthleadersmedia.com

