Atlantic Health, NYU Langone announce partnership on heart, liver transplants

Atlantic Health System announced Monday that it is teaming up with NYU Langone Health in a dynamic partnership that will provide patients in the region with greater access to top-of-its class care for heart and liver transplants. The clinical affiliation will partner NYU Langone’s nationally recognized transplant program with the nationally ranked Atlantic Health System Heart Care program located at Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute and the ground-breaking liver services at Overlook Medical Center in Summit.