Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship applications available

The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Fountain County through the Western Indiana Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Fountain County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.