Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship applications available

fordcountyrecord.com
 11 days ago

The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Fountain County through the Western Indiana Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Fountain County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Foundations#Charity#Lecsp#Work School Activities#Ici#Lilly Endowment Inc#Eli Lilly And Company#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Morgan County, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Art Cart: Lilly scholarship deadline approaching

With summer winding down for the school-age set, thinking about school is something many try to avoid. We’d much rather dream summer goes on indefinitely!. One sign that the school year is fast approaching is the opening of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship process. Partnering with the Morgan County Community...
Frankfort, KYwymt.com

Applications for vocational schools available for renovation opportunity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) is now accepting applications for $75 million in grants for vocational school upgrades. The grants for vocational school upgrades are part of Governor Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan which plans to help create opportunities for families in the commonwealth.
Chester County, PAMercury

Chester County Community Foundation awards $500,000 in scholarships

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Community Foundation recently awarded just over $500,000 in scholarships to 225 Chester County students in the last fiscal year. During July, the first month of its new fiscal year, the Community Foundation has awarded just shy of half that much: $243,000 in scholarships to 108 Chester County students.
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Grants available from Community Foundation

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates of Doddridge County, Ritchie County and the Little Kanawha Area is accepting applications for grants for the fall cycle of its Community Action Grants Program. The application process is online and the deadline is midnight Sept. 15. Organizations apply to...
Knox County, INwuzr.com

More Lilly Endowment Grant Funding Provided for Covid Relief

Knox County has received an added 110-thousand dollars in Lilly Covid Wave Two grant funding. The County received the extra funds, due to its successful use of the first set of 260-thousand dollars in local and Lilly funds. Eighty percent of the extra funds will go toward children’s mental health...
Newton, ILfordcountyrecord.com

North Newton to operate in-person beginning Aug. 13

NEWTON COUNTY — The North Newton School Board of Trustees voted last month to proceed with operating on an all in-person model with no virtual learning module. Additionally, masks are being recommended for use by staff and students, but not required in school or on school grounds. There does exist a federal mask mandate on school buses that we are monitoring.
Kansas Stategreatergc.com

Kansas Promise Scholarship Available at GCCC

Select GCCC programs are available at no cost to eligible students beginning Fall 2021, thanks to a new scholarship program designed to increase Kansans’ access to community colleges and technical schools. The Kansas Promise Scholarship, a $10 million last-dollar scholarship program, was passed by the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura...
Fulton, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Deadline set for Adult Learner Scholarship application at ICC

Aug. 27 is the deadline for applying for the Adult Learner Incentive Scholarship for those enrolling for the 2021 fall semester at Itawamba Community College. To apply for the scholarship, students must be 21 years of age or older and enrolling in classes to pursue a degree. Full-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of 15 hours, will receive $2,000 ($500 per semester), and part-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of six hours, will receive $1,000 ($250 per semester).
Dyersville, IAdyersvillecommercial.com

DACF grant applications available

The Dyersville Area Community Foundation (DACF) will begin accepting 2021 grant applications July 15. Nonprofits in Dyersville, Earlville, Farley, Luxemburg, New Vienna, Petersburg and Worthington are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted online by Aug. 31. The application and guidelines are available at dbqfoundation.org/dacf. Eligible applicants must be 501©(3)...
Educationtelegramnews.net

Treasury: Fostering Futures Scholarship Application Deadline Now Aug.1

Oung adults who have experienced foster care on or after their 13th birthday now have more time to apply for a scholarship from the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. The Fostering Futures Scholarship application period for academic year 2021-22 will stay open until...
Agriculturefordcountyrecord.com

Submissions being received for “Hoosier Homestead Farm” legacy book

A few weeks after the launch of the new “Hoosier Homestead Farms” book that celebrates historic farming in Indiana, submissions are coming in rapidly from across Indiana, according to a news release. Over 5,800 farms have been awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award which is given to any farm in the...
Bixby, OKgtrnews.com

Bixby Education Endowment Foundation Awards Scholarship

At the 20th Annual Celebration of Academic Awards, the Bixby Educational Endowment Foundation (BEEF) was honored to award $114,500 in scholarships to 38 of Bixby’s seniors. Congratulations to all of the recipients: Kayla Adams, Taylor Argabright, Avery Bernazard, Abigail Besmer, Ella Bevins, Sydney Bush, Gentry Cantrell, Lily Cherry, Caitlin Claxton, Jacob Close, Maximus DeVore, Justin Gilliam, Anja Gudmundsson, Gabriel Holley, Claire Hudson, Sarah Jackson, Ariana Johnson, Noah Jones, Sydney Jumper, Addyson Lane, Hadley Long, Aubrey McNiel, Emma Mirkes, Madeline Mueller, Ana O’Connell, Fernando Patino, Laney Pearman, Beauchamp Selman, Logan Short, Ava Smith, Reese Smith, Addison Stewart, Simon Stout, Olivia Thompson, Audrey Tomlinson, Abigail Trenary, Shauni Vicks and Elizabeth Walker.
Williamsport, INNewsbug.info

Town of Williamsport - Warren County Park Program among Lilly Scholars Network Lead Forward Community grant recipients

Indianapolis, IN – Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI), in collaboration with the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN) has selected 20 organizations around the state to receive the spring 2021 round of Lead Forward Community Grants (LFCG), which pair charitable organizations with a Lilly Endowment Community Scholar (or multiple scholars) in their Indiana communities, according to information provided.
Yates County, NYMPNnow

Yates Community Endowment distributes $140K in grants

The Yates Community Endowment awarded 29 grants in the past year totaling $140,692 to support nonprofits that serve area residents, with $95,492 distributed from its Emergency Relief Fund to address local needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been reviewing proposals and making grants almost nonstop since last summer to ensure...
Bloomington, ILThe State Journal

Rohrscheib Teaching Scholarship accepting applications

Bloomington, IL – Applications are now open for a $1,000 scholarship for students studying to become teachers. Attorney Josh Rohrscheib is offering the scholarship in loving memory of his grandmother, Mary Rohrscheib, to celebrate great teachers and encourage the next generation of teachers. Rohrscheib said he has fond memories of...
Collegesbogalusadailynews.com

Riggins/McClurie Memorial Scholarship applications open

The Riggins/McClurie Memorial Sponsorship was started in honor of the life and legacy of McClurie Sampson, David Riggins and all past presidents and members of the Louisiana Municipal Black Caucus Association. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist first- and second-year undergraduate students with the burden of paying for...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Texarkana College recruiting effort attracts 100 scholarship applicants

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana College has attracted more than 100 applicants for the new "Just Start" scholarship, which provides up to $2,000 for non-traditional students, since beginning its "Roadshow" program. The program is designed to assist non-traditional students who typically have few opportunities to obtain scholarship funds or financial aid,...
Georgia StateAmericus Times-Recorder

Nutrien establishes another endowed scholarship at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, continued its support of South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) this year by endowing another academic scholarship at the nationally-recognized two-year technical college that focuses on educating individuals for the workforce. “Nutrien strives to meaningfully contribute globally and locally...
Marietta, OHLogan Daily News

Applications available for natural resources projects

MARIETTA – The Natural Resources Council application and guidelines are now available for Athens, Belmont, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Washington counties. Eligible projects include:. • Purchase of open spaces and the cost associated with making them accessible to the general public. • Protection of stream corridors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy