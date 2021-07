"Aspiration" is the first track from Sarah Wilson's third album "Kaleidoscope," out July 16, 2021 via Brass Tonic Records. The album features trumpeter/vocalist/composer Wilson, pianist Myra Melford, drummer Matt Wilson, violinist Charles Burnham, bassist Jerome Harris, and guitarist John Schott. Wilson wrote and recorded the music in a spirit of gratitude inspired by some of the key figures in her creative life and is a tribute to her mentors.