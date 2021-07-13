Ralph Reese

Abilene - Ralph W. Reese 88 of Abilene passed away July 11, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. He was born May 7, 1933 in Gypsum, Kansas the son of Harry E. and Lucy (VanVoorst) Reese. Ralph enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving four years from 1953-1957. Ralph was a longtime Abilene businessman, owning Reese's Jewelry Store. He is survived by his sister, Luetta P. Chaltas numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends around the Abilene area.. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Don Reese, Frank Reese and Dale Reese. Funeral Services for Ralph will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Carson Johnson Officiating. Burial will follow at the Poheta Cemetery, Kipp, Kansas. Friends may come by anytime on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home to sign the book. Memorials may be sent to the Elsie Brooks Foundation or to Donor's Choice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.