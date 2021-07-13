Cancel
UPDATED: New Bedford Police seeks public’s support for animal investigation

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Charges have been filed! Thanks to all who helped spread the word since yesterday by liking, sharing, and commenting. https://www.facebook.com/newbedfordpolice/posts/4414037565315494. ____________________________________________________________. Original article:. “The NBPD is actively investigating the nature of a video that shows a dog being put out of a vehicle on a New Bedford street. If...

Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

