Juneau’s 14-day COVID-19 recap: June 28 – July 11

Over the 14-day period from June 28 to July 11, there were 19 people in Juneau who tested positive for COVID-19 (that’s up from 13 during the previous two weeks):. One case (or five percent of the total cases) was part of the American Cruise...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Emergency Operations Center will be examining the idea of lowering the communities COVID risk level tonight, Juneau's current level is level 3 High. That word from Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon while a guest on the KINY Morning show, she said the EOC is going...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,248 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 819,302. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,782.
There were 210,294 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%.
There are 554 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 127 patients currently in intensive care.
State reports 13 new COVID-19 cases for Juneau for Nov. 13-15 The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) reports 13 new individuals in the Juneau community – 12 residents and one nonresident – identified with COVID-19 for November 13 thru November 15. According to Juneau Public Health, there are about 58 active cases. There are currently three people with COVID-19 hospitalized at Bartlett Regional Hospital.
Juneau’s community risk level lowers to modified High; indoor masking remains required. After a sustained decline in case rate, test positivity, and gains in public health and hospital capacity, the City and Borough of Juneau Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is reducing the overall community risk to modified Level 3 High. Juneau was last at modified High on July 30, before increasing to High on August 20. At modified High, masking is still being required in indoor public areas, but all other COVID-19 Community Mitigation Strategies drop to Level 2 Moderate.
Contributed by the Juneau County Health Department. As daily Covid-19 case counts continue to rise in Juneau County, the Juneau County Health Department no longer has the capacity to follow up with everyone who is positive with Covid-19 and their close contacts. The department is moving to a crisis model...
The onset of COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 was notable for the number of deaths happening in more densely-populated areas, with New York one of the worst-hit cities in the first few months of the virus' arrival. But the introduction of vaccines has subsequently marked a shift nationwide, with deaths...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state health department says there’s a “truly alarming spike in cases” in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 4,849 newly reported positive cases, and 28 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one was a Hennepin County resident in their late 20s.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total number of people who have been infected by COVID has risen to 832,610 since the pandemic began, with 8,996 deaths attributed to the virus. Health officials say 9,015 have been reinfected since...
Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,447 new coronavirus cases and 51 new deaths Friday, for a total of 1,207,348 cases and 21,600 deaths. In the Peoria area, cases are at 38,649 compared with 37,847 this time a week ago, a difference of 802, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.
Hundreds of young kids in Juneau are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 this week at clinics put on by local health officials. A lot of kids barely notice the jab. For others, it’s really scary, but they have advice for anyone else who’s nervous about getting a shot. At Dzantik’i Heeni...
COVID-19 continues to circulate among the homeless population, Los Angeles County health officials said, noting that five homeless people died from the virus over the past week while adding preparations are underway for anticipated winter rise in shelter populations. According to the county Department of Public Health, 101 new COVID...
As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
Hollywood’s Covid-19 safety protocols have been extended to January 15. The protocols, which had been set to expire on Oct. 31, include testing and vaccination mandates.
Established in September 2020 by an agreement between the AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions – the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Teamsters and the Basic Crafts – the return-to-work protocols had originally been set to expire on April 30, but were extended with no major modifications and contained all of the original agreement’s provisions, including strictly enforced testing regimens, physical distancing, Covid compliance officers, diligent use of personal protective equipment and a “Zone” system to ensure that different sections of productions are tightly controlled based on proximity to cast, who often can’t wear masks or maintain social distancing while working.
See the protocols here.
Vaccinations as a condition of employment were first allowed last July when producers were given “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.” Zone A, where unmasked actors work, is the most restrictive of the safe work zones on sets.
Labor and management agree that the protocols have enabled jobs and productions to safely rebound during the pandemic.
California Extends Covid State of Emergency Through March 2022
South Carolina reported fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which hasn’t happened since July. Wednesday also marked the 12th straight day of fewer than 1,000 daily cases, another reduction in cases which hasn’t occurred since July when case numbers were at its lowest since the pandemic began. The Palmetto...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 7 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Juneau residents Wednesday, a death of a Juneau man in October was also reported. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported the death of a Juneau man. He was in his 60s and died outside Alaska in October. This brings the total Juneau resident deaths to 15.
The City and Borough of Juneau has started distributing rapid, over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests to local organizations that serve community members who may otherwise struggle to obtain a COVID-19 test. So far, CBJ has received 5,000 tests from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) through a federal allocation. CBJ expects to receive an additional 5,000 in the next 4-6 weeks. Here’s information and guidance from the CDC on self-testing.
The Juneau Public Health Center has added additional opportunities for kids ages 5-11 to get the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Sign up your child at juneau.org/vaccine or 586-6000. Including tomorrow’s pediatric clinic, here are available times:. Thursday, November 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Riverbend Elementary School. Tuesday, November...
More Maine adults have been getting the COVID-19 vaccine over the past few weeks, driving up the state’s overall vaccination rate as young children also become eligible. The increase is in line with national trends, as high case numbers this fall and employer vaccination mandates have pushed more people to get the shot. But it comes as cases here remain high with the contagious delta variant continuing to spread, particularly in the least-vaccinated parts of the state.
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this week in Juneau; register your 5-11 year-old COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 kicked off yesterday and continue today, November 9, and Thursday, November 11. Sign up your child for the two-dose pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at juneau.org/vaccine or 586-6000. There are still openings at these pediatric vaccine clinics:
