In a cultural landscape where famous mothers are generally subjected to praise for “bouncing” back to their former shape (and encouraged to play down the fact that an actual human being has just come out of them), model Ashley Graham’s candidness about loving her body exactly as it is after having her son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, at the beginning of 2020 has been a tonic. From celebrating her stretch-marks to opening up about the realities of being a working mother, it’s been a joy to follow her on Instagram as she navigates parenthood. See her post just before Christmas, in which the 33-year-old juggled wearing “17 packs of hair on her head” with a 20-minute breast-pump session on set.