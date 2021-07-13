Two More Rescued Near Ocotillo

(Border Patrol rescues two)...They were rescued over the weekend. The lost individuals were an adult male and an adult female. Both are mexican nationals. They were found about 3.5 miles north of the international border. Border Patrol agents checked the two and found the woman was suffering from a heat related illness and she needed medical assistance due to severe dydration.. Emergency Medical Services transported to woman to a hospital for treatment. Ahe reportedly made a full recovery. The male was in good health and he was transported to the El Centro Processing Center. Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 233 migrants who have been either abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.