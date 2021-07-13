Nivea Details Abuse, Addiction & Overcoming Depression In Explosive Interview With Kandi Burruss

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Word on the street, in this day and age is actually, word on the podcast, because everyone has one and that’s where all tea is served as well as poured. So recently in B Scott’s podcast, tea was served that the Goubadia, Porsha Williams drama has another twist as well as probably another ‘relationship’ code being/been broken. While B. Scott was serving the tea that had been brought, in the midst of pouring this tea that was uncorroborated, Falynn Guobadia, who has been speaking her truth lately after initially staying quiet, corroborated it.