Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nivea Details Abuse, Addiction & Overcoming Depression In Explosive Interview With Kandi Burruss

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Veteran R&B singer Nivea had short-lived success in the music biz during the early 2000s, but sadly took a turn in her career that saw the “Danger” vocalist virtually vanish from the game halfway before decade’s end. In recent years Nivea has opened up about some of the struggles that led to her downfall, particularly in the BET documentary Finding Nivea, but her most recent sit-down with Kandi Burruss was truly an eye-opener into some of the extreme adversities she had to actually go through.

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Lil Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Instagram Twitter#Xscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Congrats to DaniLeigh! After a break from social media and photos of her pregnant belly surfaced she has officially shared that she has a little one on the way! Posting a photo collage by a waterfall in the Dominican Republic on Instagram with her caption reading, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Falynn Cals ‘Facts’ On Porsha Dating Her Hubby’s Cousin l!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Word on the street, in this day and age is actually, word on the podcast, because everyone has one and that’s where all tea is served as well as poured. So recently in B Scott’s podcast, tea was served that the Goubadia, Porsha Williams drama has another twist as well as probably another ‘relationship’ code being/been broken. While B. Scott was serving the tea that had been brought, in the midst of pouring this tea that was uncorroborated, Falynn Guobadia, who has been speaking her truth lately after initially staying quiet, corroborated it.
Music21ninety.com

R&B Singer Nivea Details Career And Life Struggles On Kandi Burruss' "On That Note"

We all know that some of our favs have truly survived a lot while journeying through their careers. From heartbreak to disappointment, some of our most beloved talents have endured unspeakable hardships to still be around today. When R&B singer Nivea sat down with fellow industry veteran Kandi Burruss for an episode of the latter’s On That Note, fans got an inside look at just how much the 39-year-old star of BET Presents The Encore has gone through.
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Marvin Sapp’s Looking For 10 New Artists To Join His New Music Label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment [EXCLUSIVE]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Marvin Sapp has made a lot of changes in his life recently and now he’s betting on himself. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the musician and pastor decided to move at the age of 52-year-old and is now the Senior Pastor at Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of stepping out on faith in his life, he’s doing the same thing in his career.
Musicamericanpeoplenews.com

Kandi Burruss Gives Fans Exciting News – A New Speak On It Episode Is Out

Kandi Burruss is giving her fans and followers some pretty exciting news. Check out what she had to say on her social media account here. ‘This Sunday my sit down with my girl @thisisnivea is going live! I want to see her win so bad. After you hear some of what she’s been through you’re gonna feel the same way. #OnThatNote #SpeakOnIt,’ Kandi captioned her post.
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Wendy Williams Roasted for Making Light of Teen TikTok Star’s Death

Wendy Williams is in the crosshairs of folks on social media again, this time over comments she made about TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller, who died Monday of a fatal gunshot wound. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Williams, 56, spoke about...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
XXL Mag

Young M.A Responds to People Saying She’s Pregnant

Young M.A was trending on Twitter last night after people began spreading rumors that the Brooklyn rapper could be pregnant. She quickly addressed the unconfirmed claims via social media, debunking all speculation pointing to her expecting a child. Yesterday (July 20), the rapper cleared the air in the comments for...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Amy Robach shares health update after isolating in Tokyo

Amy Robach is living the dream reporting on the Olympics in Tokyo but despite a week of isolation in her hotel room she's still been suffering with a debilitating health condition... jet lag!. The Good Morning America star hasn't managed to shake the ill effects of the shifting time zone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy