Suspect A No Show

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...