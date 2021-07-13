Suspect A No Show
(Suspect refuses to go to court)...Jose Bissell had a court date earlier this month. He and another suspect are charged in a torture incident in May. Since the two face identical charges, the court date was to determine if their trials could be consolidated. Bissell refused to attend the court conference. His attorney asked that the proceedings be rescheduled. After there was no objection from the prosecution, the judge approved the motion and rescheduled the matter until July 27thy.kxoradio.com
