America Movil second-quarter net profit more than doubles to 42.8 billion pesos

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, boosted by foreign exchange gains. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit surged to 42.8 billion pesos...

kelo.com

Carlos Slim
#Net Profit#Mexican Peso#Reuters#Ebitda#Christian
Mexico City
