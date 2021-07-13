DAS Audio Loudspeakers Keep the Spirits Bright at the NVT Rancho Saloon

Alvin, TX – July 2021… For those within the Houston–Sugar Land–Baytown metropolitan area of Texas, the place to hold one’s wedding reception, Quinceañera, company party, or similar type of event is now the NVT Rancho Saloon. And to ensure that all announcements, music performances, and other activities are clearly heard by those in attendance, company management recently had a new sound reinforcement system installed that utilizes loudspeakers drawn from the Event Series catalog of DAS Audio.