Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

DAS Audio Loudspeakers Keep the Spirits Bright at the NVT Rancho Saloon

By Authors
mixonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin, TX – July 2021… For those within the Houston–Sugar Land–Baytown metropolitan area of Texas, the place to hold one’s wedding reception, Quinceañera, company party, or similar type of event is now the NVT Rancho Saloon. And to ensure that all announcements, music performances, and other activities are clearly heard by those in attendance, company management recently had a new sound reinforcement system installed that utilizes loudspeakers drawn from the Event Series catalog of DAS Audio.

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Baytown, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvt#Audio Equipment#Loudspeakers#Dsp#Nvt#The Nvt Rancho Saloon#Das Event 26a#Dsp#Das Miami#Das Audio Headquartered
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy