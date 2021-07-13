Another Costly Scam

An Calipatria woman reported that she had been scammed out of $29,000. The woman told El Centro Police that on June 24 she received a call from someone who identified themselves as being from the FBI and they said she was wanted on drug charges but if she sent them $25,000 they could clear up the charges. The woman had a cashier's check for $25,000 issued and then deposited it to an account number provided by the scammers. On July 6 the woman received another call telling her that it would take an additional $4,000 to clear up the charges. The woman paid the additional money. The woman's bank then told her that apparently she had been scammed and that they would try to recover her money. The incident remains under investigation.