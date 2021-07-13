Funding for Housing Projects

(Assemblyman announces state funding)...The funds are from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says he was notified that Imperial Valley has procured over $9 million of additional investments toward affordable housing. Garcia said that projects in Calexico and Heber are among the latest to be awarded JUoe Serna Jr Farmworker Housing Grant Program Funding. The Calexico Remington project will receive $4,351,909. The Heber Del Sol Family Apartments will receive $4,894,682. The program provides grants or deferred payment loans for the construction and rehabilitation of housing for agricultural workers and their families.